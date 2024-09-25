Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,162 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 207,314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

