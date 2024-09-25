F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 49.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,508,705. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $223.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

