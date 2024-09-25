Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Down 0.8%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $152.91 and last traded at $153.45. 479,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,023,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

