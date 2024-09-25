Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $70,498,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,966.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

