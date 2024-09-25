Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 2,681,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,876,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $92,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.