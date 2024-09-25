Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,564 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

