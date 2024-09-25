SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 3,367,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 36,166,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,311,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,275 shares of company stock worth $2,802,644. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.