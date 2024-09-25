TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 25th

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 154.59, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $720.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.19.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

