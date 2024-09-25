AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.47. 4,628,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 36,290,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $152,109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.