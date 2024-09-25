Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLSIW opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

