Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,797 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Kontoor Brands worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 78.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after acquiring an additional 201,399 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

