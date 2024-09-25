Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after buying an additional 318,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,197,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

