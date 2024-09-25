Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $109.91.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

