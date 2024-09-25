Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $47,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

