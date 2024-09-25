Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.82. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

