Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.97 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 114.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 92,923 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 539,861 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,231 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Company Profile



Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

