Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average is $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

