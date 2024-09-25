Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.