Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brady were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 0.8 %

BRC stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

