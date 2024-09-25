Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 18,732 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of RXO worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of RXO by 433.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

