Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.40 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,389,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,232,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

