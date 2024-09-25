Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $116.58 and last traded at $116.94. Approximately 1,650,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,697,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $136,981,584.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,035,338.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $58,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,095,581.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,393,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

