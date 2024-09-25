Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.88 Per Share

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON AATG opened at GBX 71 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.56. The company has a market capitalization of £135.23 million and a PE ratio of 3,550.00. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.99).
About Albion Technology & Gen VCT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Technology & Gen VCT
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.