Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.2 %

BBD opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBD

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.