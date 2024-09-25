Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Traws Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TRAW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66. Traws Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Get Traws Pharma alerts:

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Traws Pharma had a negative net margin of 60,641.14% and a negative return on equity of 144.95%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Traws Pharma will post -146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Traws Pharma

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.