Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $264.78 and last traded at $265.25. 1,160,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,546,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.80.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total transaction of $249,422.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $31,380,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,020.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.73.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,188,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

