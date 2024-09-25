Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Development VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.50. Albion Development VCT has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £134.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

