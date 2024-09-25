Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.50. Albion Development VCT has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £134.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.50 and a beta of 0.04.
