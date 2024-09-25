Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance
Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 292.89 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £203.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,291.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Schroder Income Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.44.
About Schroder Income Growth
