Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 292.89 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £203.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,291.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Schroder Income Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.44.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

About Schroder Income Growth

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.