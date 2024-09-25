Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBDO opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

