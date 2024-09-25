AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0.2%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $192.20 and last traded at $193.17. 365,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,361,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.47.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $341.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 154,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,084,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,213,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

