Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.9%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 683,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,423,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.