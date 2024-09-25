Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,569.50

Dero (DERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and $13,569.50 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,632.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00544364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00104703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00263688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00079842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

