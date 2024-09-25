DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,598 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

