California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of California Resources worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

