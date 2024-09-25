Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $479.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $480.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.53 and a 200-day moving average of $449.40.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

