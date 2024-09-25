Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 25,718 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

TEVA opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.