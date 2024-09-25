DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 959.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Insider Activity at Xperi

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xperi news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $117,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPER

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.