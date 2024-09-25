DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,426.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

