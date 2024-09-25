DRW Securities LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 64.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $610.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

