Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.34 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212,850 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.14.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $339.64 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.04.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

