1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 8,448 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 53,520.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 105,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

