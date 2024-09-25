Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,727.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,383 shares of company stock worth $3,519,150. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.