Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $193.01 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

