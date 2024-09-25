Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NICE by 72.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NICE by 72.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $170.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

