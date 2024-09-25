Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

