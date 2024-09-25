3,965 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

