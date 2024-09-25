Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,158 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 370,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $246.93 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.