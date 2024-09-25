Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in September

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

USOY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

