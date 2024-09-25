US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

