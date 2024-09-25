U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
