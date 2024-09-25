U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 0.7 %

About U.S. GoldMining

Shares of USGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Featured Articles

